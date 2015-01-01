One Membership. Thousands of Classes.

Welcome to your all-in-one fitness membership to the best boutique gyms in your city.

StudioHop was born out of a desire to take fitness classes whenever and wherever and actually enjoy them.

We don't typically kiss and tell

Ready to kiss workout boredom goodbye forever? Now you can. Pick the perfect class, at the best time, at the most convenient location.

View Studios

Designed for people who want more out of their fitness membership.

  • Find Classes Find Classes Use our iPhone or Android apps to easily find classes near you, wherever that is.
  • Keep it Balanced Keep it Balanced Work hard, play hard. Enjoy Member Perks and treat yourself to a massage after a week of tough classes.
  • You Do You You Do You Change happens when you get outside your comfort zone. Find something new to try while still enjoying what you love.

This isn't your mother's membership.

Ditch the yearly contracts. Time to get what you want from your workouts. Our Trial starts at $10.

View Plans

Fitness at your fingertips

Wherever you are, we'll be there too. Download the official StudioHop app today.

App Store Google Play
hsdsd

sds